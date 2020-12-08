Newbie Man With History of Threatening Officials Faces New Charges for Threats Against Forest County Officials

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man who is already serving a prison sentence for threats against local court officials and law enforcement is facing new charges after more threatening letters were recently received in Forest County.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Joseph David Supik.

According to a criminal complaint, on August 10, Marienville-based State Police were contacted by the staff of District Court 37-4-93 in Forest County in reference to a handwritten letter received at the district court office from SCI Benner Township inmate Joseph Supik.

It was reported that the letter which was directed at Judge Daniel Miller contained threatening content, the complaint states.

In the letter, Supik stated he would use an M16 to shoot Judge Miller, giving him “a plot 6 ft underground.” Supik then went on to say, “you (expletive) up my life I will yours,” according to the complaint.

The letter was received at the district court office on August 10.

Marienville-based State Police were contacted by the Forest County Sheriff’s Office on August 25 in reference to a letter they received from Supik, as well. It was reported the letter to the Sheriff’s Office contained threats directed at Judge Miller again, as well as Forest County District Attorney Alyce Busch.

In the second letter, Supik threatened to shoot the District Attorney “right in the (expletive) head and buried 6ft underground.” Supik also reportedly threatened to “blow up” Judge Miller’s office, the complaint indicates.

Police then spoke to Supik at SCI Benner Township on October 16, at which time Supik reportedly admitted he sent the letters in question. Supik told police he wrote the letters because he was “having a bad day” and was “venting.” He reported he “vents” in this manner but usually doesn’t send the letters out. However, for some reason, he sent the two letters in question.

The following charges were filed against Supik through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 4:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on January 19, 2021, with Judge Miller presiding.

Supik is currently lodged in SCI Benner Township in Bellefonte, Pa.

Court documents indicate Supik, who has a lengthy criminal history of threats against public officials in the local region, currently has several cases pending in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas related to terroristic threats, as well as an aggravated assault case pending in Somerset County.

