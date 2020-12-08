Over $300,000 in State Funding Secured for Park, Scenic Overlook, Outdoor Learning Space

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday the approval of $36 million in funding through the Neighborhood Assistance Program, including over $300,000.00 in funding for three recreational projects in Clarion, as well as over $800,000.00 for a regional food bank.

(Pictured: the proposed area for the Eagle’s Nest Overlook)

The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) is a tax credit program to encourage businesses to invest in projects which improve distressed areas. By providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital, NAP encourages private sector investment to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems.

The Clarion County COVID-19 Outdoor Recovery Initiative was awarded NAP funding under the Special Priorities Program branch of the Neighborhood Assistance Program. This program targets specific problems and priorities in distressed areas as determined by the state.

The Children’s Scholarship Fund of Pennsylvania (CSF), located in Clarion, is the official recipient, with other contributors to the project including Miles Brothers, Brookville Services, Clarion County Community Bank, Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, First United National Bank, University Korner, S&T Bank, Seubert & Associates, Terra Works Inc. CSF is also the organization that initially formed Clarion County Adventures, an organization that aims to bring families together through opportunities to learn and enjoy the scenic outdoors.

According to a release from the Clarion Blueprint Community, the Clarion County COVID-19 Outdoor Recovery Initiative was able to secure $447,000.00 in contributions for their NAP application, which equates to $335,250.00 in tax credits.

The Initiative is comprised of three projects that enhance recreational offerings in the Clarion area.

These projects include the Clarion Multi-Generational Community Park, a 2.5-acre ADA-accessible multi-generational park on a former heavy industrial storage equipment lot; the Eagle’s Nest Overlook, a project to purchase two blighted properties at the corner of N. 6th Avenue and Liberty Street for the creation of a scenic overlook with a view of the Clarion River; and the Experiential Outdoor Learning Space, biodiversity exhibits along the Clarion Loop Trail in partnership with Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

The first focus of this initiative will be the creation of the multi-generational park on Second Avenue. Phase I will include the engineering and architectural design work along with implementing the infrastructure for the park. Additional phases for the proposed park will include a splash pad/ice rink, sport courts, outdoor games, ADA-compliant restrooms and water fountains, as well as a walking and seating area. The park will also include Clarion’s first completely ADA compliant public playground.

The release notes this grant was made possible due to the collaborative work between Representative Donna Oberlander; Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley; and Clarion County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Shannon Barrios with the boards of Clarion County Industrial Development and Clarion Economic Development.

“The success of securing donations and tax credits would not have been accomplished if those leaders and boards hadn’t committed valuable resources to partner with Delta Development Group last December 2019. We went from decision to successfully submitted application in less than 15 days,” Melissa Bauer, Co-Chair of CSF, stated.

The overall Initiative is anticipated to serve 4,749 residents between Clarion Borough and Clarion Township, result in beautification and blight removal across Clarion Borough, and improve the Borough’s median property value, poverty rate, and unemployment rate.

Additional NAP funding in the amount of $815,788.00 was also awarded to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest PA, serving Cameron County, Clarion County, Clearfield County, Crawford County, Elk County, Erie County, Forest County, Jefferson County, McKean County, Venango County, and Warren County.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania seeks to play a central role in alleviating hunger throughout its 11-county service area by providing supplemental food to individuals in need. By providing food to those in northwest Pennsylvania, Second Harvest can help address problems associated with inadequate nutrition such as poor health, the need to choose between paying for food and paying other necessities of life (e.g. rent, health care, utilities), children’s difficulties with school performance and their overall physical and cognitive development.

Second Harvest has alleviated hunger by providing food to people in need for 38 years. Second Harvest provides more meals to children, families and seniors than any other hunger-relief organization in northwest Pennsylvania. The process of getting food to those that are hungry requires a dynamic infrastructure and a sophisticated system. Second Harvest cultivates partnerships with and secures donations from food and grocery manufacturers, retailers, foodservice locations, restaurants, packers and growers, government agencies, individuals and other organizations. Second Harvest then coordinates and facilitates the movement of donated food to member agencies including food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, BackPack Programs, School Pantries, Produce Express distributions, Military Share – a Produce Express Program and the Senior Box Program.

“The Neighborhood Assistance Program has historically been a valued resource for communities across Pennsylvania, and that is true now more than ever,” said Gov. Wolf. “This has been a challenging year for all of us, and the projects we are supporting today will help us grow stronger and more resilient in 2021 and beyond.”

NAP can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, blight, special population issues, veteran’s initiatives, and long-term community revitalization.

This year, the program also provided for COVID-19 and social justice-related assistance.

“The Neighborhood Assistance Program demonstrates what is best about Pennsylvania—our critical partnerships, our commitment to community, and our tremendous spirit of giving,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin. “These investments are a promise to our communities that together, we will overcome our current challenges and build a better future for everyone who calls our commonwealth home.”

