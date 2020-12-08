Penn Highlands Eyes Fall Clarion Completion, CEO Tells Clarion Rotary Club

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) The message delivered by Steven M. Fontaine, Chief Executive Officer of Penn Highlands, to Clarion County Rotary Club members on Monday on a Zoom meeting was that Penn Highlands Healthcare is a growing system.

Established in 2011, Penn Highlands offers a variety of health services in 34 Pennsylvania counties. The system includes six hospitals, home health agencies, cancer treatment centers, a heart treatment center, a lung treatment center, maternal and child centers, behavioral health centers, a surgical center, QCare Walk-in Clinics/Urgent Care Centers, two long-term care facilities, and one senior residential living facility.

Clarion County will also gain a new six-acre, two-story, 17,000 square foot outpatient medical building in Monroe Township that will open by the fall of 2021, according to the Penn Highlands CEO.

“The main intent was for us to make the decision-making of healthcare for our region up to us and not uplink to somebody bigger like UPMC,” Fontaine said.

Penn Highlands facilities include the following:

Hospitals

Penn Highlands Brookville

Penn Highlands Clearfield

Penn Highlands DuBois

Penn Highlands Elk

Penn Highlands Huntingdon

Penn Highland Tyrone

Home Health Agencies

Penn Highlands Community Nurses

Helpmates, Inc.

Cancer Treatment Centers

Hahne Cancer Center – PH DuBois

Hahne Cancer Center – PH Clearfield

Heart Treatment Center

The Heart Center

Lung Treatment Center

The Lung Center

Maternal & Child Centers

Maternal & Child Center – PH DuBois

Maternal & Child Center – PH Elk

Behavioral Health Centers

Child/Adolescent and Adult Inpatient

Child/Adolescent and Adult Outpatient

Senior Transitions Unit

Bright Horizons Unit

Generations Unit

Surgical Center

Penn Highlands DuBois Surgery Center

QCare Walk-in Clinics/Urgent Care Center

QCare Brookville

QCare Cameron County

QCare Clearfield

QCare DuBois

QCare Moshannon Valley

QCare Punxsutawney

QCare Ridgway

QCare St. Marys

Urgent Care Center

Long-Term Care Facilities

Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor

Penn Highlands Elk Pinecrest Manor

Senior Residential Living Facility

Elco Glen

Fontaine was asked about his views regarding competition, given there are already existing health services that include Clarion Hospital, UPMC, a VA Health Clinic, Clarion LIFE, and Primary Health Network.

“It’s not common to see that much competition in a fairly small-populated area, but the history of Penn Highlands has always been in the Jefferson County and Clarion area through a subspecialist,” Fontaine said. “It is mainly subspecialty care today. Our market share is limited to less than ten market share, but it’s been an intentional strategy to grow the market share in that region and provide services that are not being served today.

“For example, an infusion center I know is at Clarion Hospital but, our Hahne Cancer Center’s name and branding speaks for itself. So, we’re going to divide that extension of the Hahne Cancer Center to the Clarion location and other services like rehab services and telemedicine services that might be fairly new to the market with the way we deploy it, but I don’t think you can ever get enough of primary care or subspecialist.

“The main intent was for us to make the decision-making for healthcare for our region up to us and not uplink to somebody bigger like UPMC. There is a lot of competition, but we’re committed to that region and invested in the building of a new complex of this size. We will also do our best to recruit others.”

Fontaine estimated that when open, the new building will employ 50 to 60 employees and could easily grow to 100.

