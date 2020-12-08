Penn Highlands Eyes Fall Clarion Completion, CEO Tells Clarion Rotary Club
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) The message delivered by Steven M. Fontaine, Chief Executive Officer of Penn Highlands, to Clarion County Rotary Club members on Monday on a Zoom meeting was that Penn Highlands Healthcare is a growing system.
Established in 2011, Penn Highlands offers a variety of health services in 34 Pennsylvania counties. The system includes six hospitals, home health agencies, cancer treatment centers, a heart treatment center, a lung treatment center, maternal and child centers, behavioral health centers, a surgical center, QCare Walk-in Clinics/Urgent Care Centers, two long-term care facilities, and one senior residential living facility.
Clarion County will also gain a new six-acre, two-story, 17,000 square foot outpatient medical building in Monroe Township that will open by the fall of 2021, according to the Penn Highlands CEO.
“The main intent was for us to make the decision-making of healthcare for our region up to us and not uplink to somebody bigger like UPMC,” Fontaine said.
Penn Highlands facilities include the following:
Hospitals
Penn Highlands Brookville
Penn Highlands Clearfield
Penn Highlands DuBois
Penn Highlands Elk
Penn Highlands Huntingdon
Penn Highland Tyrone
Home Health Agencies
Penn Highlands Community Nurses
Helpmates, Inc.
Cancer Treatment Centers
Hahne Cancer Center – PH DuBois
Hahne Cancer Center – PH Clearfield
Heart Treatment Center
The Heart Center
Lung Treatment Center
The Lung Center
Maternal & Child Centers
Maternal & Child Center – PH DuBois
Maternal & Child Center – PH Elk
Behavioral Health Centers
Child/Adolescent and Adult Inpatient
Child/Adolescent and Adult Outpatient
Senior Transitions Unit
Bright Horizons Unit
Generations Unit
Surgical Center
Penn Highlands DuBois Surgery Center
QCare Walk-in Clinics/Urgent Care Center
QCare Brookville
QCare Cameron County
QCare Clearfield
QCare DuBois
QCare Moshannon Valley
QCare Punxsutawney
QCare Ridgway
QCare St. Marys
Urgent Care Center
Long-Term Care Facilities
Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor
Penn Highlands Elk Pinecrest Manor
Senior Residential Living Facility
Elco Glen
Fontaine was asked about his views regarding competition, given there are already existing health services that include Clarion Hospital, UPMC, a VA Health Clinic, Clarion LIFE, and Primary Health Network.
“It’s not common to see that much competition in a fairly small-populated area, but the history of Penn Highlands has always been in the Jefferson County and Clarion area through a subspecialist,” Fontaine said. “It is mainly subspecialty care today. Our market share is limited to less than ten market share, but it’s been an intentional strategy to grow the market share in that region and provide services that are not being served today.
“For example, an infusion center I know is at Clarion Hospital but, our Hahne Cancer Center’s name and branding speaks for itself. So, we’re going to divide that extension of the Hahne Cancer Center to the Clarion location and other services like rehab services and telemedicine services that might be fairly new to the market with the way we deploy it, but I don’t think you can ever get enough of primary care or subspecialist.
“The main intent was for us to make the decision-making for healthcare for our region up to us and not uplink to somebody bigger like UPMC. There is a lot of competition, but we’re committed to that region and invested in the building of a new complex of this size. We will also do our best to recruit others.”
Fontaine estimated that when open, the new building will employ 50 to 60 employees and could easily grow to 100.
