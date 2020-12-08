 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 322

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newPINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was cited following a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 322 late Sunday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, December 6, on U.S. 322 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 36-year-old Aaron W. Rogers, of Shippenville, was operating a 2013 Ford Focus, traveling east on U.S. 322 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, and the vehicle struck a utility pole and a mailbox located just off the eastbound lane.

Rogers and his passenger, 34-year-old Michael J. Ent, of Brookville, were not injured.

Police say Rogers later identified himself as the driver involved in the crash.

He was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.