Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 322

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was cited following a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 322 late Sunday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, December 6, on U.S. 322 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 36-year-old Aaron W. Rogers, of Shippenville, was operating a 2013 Ford Focus, traveling east on U.S. 322 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, and the vehicle struck a utility pole and a mailbox located just off the eastbound lane.

Rogers and his passenger, 34-year-old Michael J. Ent, of Brookville, were not injured.

Police say Rogers later identified himself as the driver involved in the crash.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.