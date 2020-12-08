Robert F. Simons, 82, of Franklin, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.

Born November 29, 1938, in Stoneboro, Bob was the son of the late Anthony J. and Jane C. Kearney Simons. He married the love of his life, Mary Rita Dickant on April 23, 1960, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his four sons, Robert “Tad” Simons and his wife, Jola, of Manassas VA, Gregory P. Simons and his wife, Sherry, of Broadview Heights, OH, Brian P. Simons of Pittsburgh, and Eric W. Simons and his wife, Sara, of Colorado Springs, CO; his daughter, Mary Beth Blake and her husband, Corey, of Colorado Springs, CO; and his 5 grandchildren, Stewart A. Simons, Patrick J. Simons, Owen M. Simons, Brendan D. Simons, and Maeve E. Simons. He is also survived by his sister, Julie A. Coughlin of Cuyahoga Falls, OH.

Bob was a 1956 graduate of Franklin High School and a 1960 graduate of Gannon College where he received a B.S. Degree in Business Administration and Finance. While at Gannon, he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and served as secretary of the Fraternity for two years.

While in college, he was a member of the freshman basketball and baseball teams, and was also active in music, having been a member of a male quartet, called the “Collegians” for 4 years. He also loved singing and playing the piano ‘by ear’.

Bob attended the American Institute of Banking, the Bankers Association School of Banking at Bucknell University, Dunn and Bradstreet Advanced Financial Program, and the Mellon School of Banking.

Bob started working for First National Bank of Meadville in 1966 as an assistant manager of the Installment Loan Department. He retired from National City Bank due to ill health (now PNC) in 1997 as Vice President and Branch Manger.

He was very active in many civic affairs in Franklin. He served as Assistant Secretary and Treasurer of the Redevelopment Authority, Treasurer and President of the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce, President of the United Fund, Director of the Venango Chapter Red Cross, and President of the American Institute of Banking Oil City Chapter. He also received the American Institute of Banking’s Outstanding Achievement Award in 1970. Bob was also a member of BPOE Elks #110 and a member of the Knights of Columbus where he held a 4th Degree.

Bob also played baseball for the ‘Hayrake League’ in Utica, basketball at Franklin High School, was a member of the ‘chain gang’ at Franklin High School for more than 20 years, and helped coach Little League and Junior League teams in the area.

He enjoyed watching professional sports, especially his favorite teams – the Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Caveliers. He also was well-known for his ‘joke-telling’.

Bob was also an active member of St. Patrick Church where he served as Lector, Communion Minister, and as a Parish Council Board Member.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Simons.

Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Friday, December 11th from 4 to 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and those attending will be required to wear masks.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Church on Saturday, December 12th at 11 a.m. with Msgr. John Herbein, officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick Church – 949 Liberty Street, the Venango Region Catholic School, 1505 West 1st Street, Oil City PA 16301; the Franklin Salvation Army – 737 Elk Street, Franklin PA 16323; the Franklin Public Library – 421 12th Street, Franklin PA 16323 and/or the charity of one’s choice.

To send flowers, cards or online condolences, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

The family wishes to express their heart-felt gratitude to Dr. David McCandless, Dr. Jay Stevens, and the staff of Sugar Creek Station for their compassion and care.

