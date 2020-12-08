Search Continues for Drug Suspect Who Slipped Out of Handcuffs, Escaped Police Custody

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have been released on a woman who is wanted after escaping police custody in Oil City.

Franklin-based State Police are searching for 36-year-old Megan Slater, of Oil City, who escaped by slipping off her handcuffs after she was apprehended and placed in a patrol vehicle on December 4 on Relief Street in Oil City.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Slater also sometimes goes by the name of Amanda Deeter (Slater’s deceased cousin).

Slater’s last known address was on Clark Alley, but she is known to change residences frequently.

Slater is described as 5’3″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair containing various other colors. She has some missing teeth and a cross tattoo on her left arm.

According to Franklin-based State Police it all began with a traffic stop on a 2006 Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Relief Street in Oil City around 8:49 p.m. on Friday, December 4.

Police say the two individuals in the vehicle, later identified as 43-year-old Edward Smith and 36-year-old Megan Slater, both of Oil City, provided false names and dates of birth.

When a search of the vehicle was performed, a “large amount” of methamphetamine was found on the driver’s side floor along with a plastic bottle with white residue, police say.

When police attempted to take Smith and Slater into custody, they both ran. Slater was apprehended quickly and was placed in the back of a patrol unit while the troopers went after Smith, according to police.

Police say when Smith was taken into custody a short time later, the troopers returned to the patrol vehicle and found that Slater had escaped.

Police then conducted a search of the surrounding area but were unsuccessful in locating Slater.

The following charges were filed against Slater through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 5:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Escape, Felony 3

A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Anyone with information on Slater’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

Court documents incident Slater also has additional drug charges pending through Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office from November of 2020.

Case Against Smith:

Court documents indicate Smith was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 9:30 a.m. on December 7, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

– Off-Road Lighting, Summary

– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied as a “flight risk” with “multiple outstanding common pleas warrants.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on December 16 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Court documents indicate Smith also has child endangerment and corruption of minors charges pending through Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office from April of 2019.

