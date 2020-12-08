SPONSORED: Make Christmas Shipping and Shopping Easy with Riverhill Battery Warehouse!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Riverhill Battery Warehouse is the hot spot this time of year!
Can’t be with family this Christmas? Ship packages to your loved ones with their UPS center!
Browse their selection of gift ideas! Flashlights, jump boxes, knives, TikiTunes, battery chargers, lanterns, and more!
Don’t get stuck out in the cold! They offer FREE battery testing! Riverhill Battery Warehouse also stocks NOCO jump start & power packs.
AMAZON returns can be left with them when pre-labeled. No label? No worries- they will help you get one.
Thermometers still in stock!!
Mention you saw this article, and receive 5% off your purchase.
Riverhill Battery Warehouse wishes you all a safe & Merry Christmas!
DON’T FORGET THE BATTERIES! Your kids want to play with the toys Santa brought them bright and early!
Stop by Riverhill Battery Warehouse, located at 11041 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 for all your holiday needs!
For more information, visit TheBatteryHouse.com or call 814-227-2123.
