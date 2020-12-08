Thomas C. Orr, 73, of Mayport, died Saturday afternoon, December 5, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

Born December 9, 1946, in Shannondale, he was the son of the late Charles and Twila Schreckengost Orr.

He attended Summerville School.

Tom was a “Jack of all Trades” and worked in the past as a mechanic, carpenter, and welder.

He attended Zion Lutheran Church at Shannondale.

On June 11, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale, he married the former R. Ann Slaughenhaupt. She survives.

He was a member of the Vets Club, Eagles and Moose in New Bethlehem.

Tom enjoyed time spent with his family, grandchildren and friends, side by side rides and tending the horses when he was able.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Wendy Dixon, Tammy (Jody) Ganoe, and Wesley (and wife) Orr; grandchildren, Thomas Anthony, Mya, Jason, and Gavin Ganoe, and Isabella Orr; three sisters, Ileen Aaron, Bonnie (Den) Curll, and Rox (Rodger) Chillcott; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are his six brothers, Rand, Harry, Bill, Dick, Don and Dale Orr; and sisters, Peggy Orr and Linda Clinger.

Due to current Coronavirus recommendations there will be no public services held.

Interment will be Thursday December 10, 2020, in the Shannondale Union Cemetery.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a candle and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

