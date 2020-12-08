Virginia May Townley Pfaff, age 96 of Crestmont Dr. Shippenville died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Shippenville, PA, on December 5, 2020.

Born April 9, 1924, in Carthage, Missouri. She was the daughter of the late Roy E. and Ethel Winter Townley of Golden City, Missouri.

An avid gardener, Virginia was active in the Garden Club of Clarion County and served as President from 1993 to 1995.

She loved gardening and music, was a member of the First United Methodist, active in the Church choir along with the Community Choirs, and served as a accompanist pianist.

She, her husband Leonard A. Pfaff, and family moved to Shippenville in 1964 and resided in Marianne.

Virginia was raised on a farm in southwest Missouri. At age 18, she went to work for the War Department in Washington D.C. as a clerk during WW2 before attending college.

She graduated with a degree in Music Education in 1948 from Southwest Missouri State College where she met her husband. They were married for 55 years until his death in 2004.

From 1961 – 63 they lived in Nigeria, Africa, where he worked for USAID.

Virginia loved bird watching, flower arranging, cooking, and traveling in the US and Europe.

She is survived by three daughters, Lillian Pfaff of Shippenville, Margaret McCune-Abel and husband David of Jeannette, and Kathryn Pfaff of Reading; two granddaughters, Alexis McCune Secosky and husband Matthew of Pittsburgh and Bridgett McCune Custer and husband Andrew of Portland, OR; and great grandchildren, Xander Secosky and Hailey Custer; a sister, Ella Jean Nevill and husband Lloyd, and sister-in-law ,Shirley Townley.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Robert Townley and an infant sister, Frances.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion. As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Memorial contributions may be made to Western PA Conservancy or Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest PA.

.

