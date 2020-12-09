Surge in COVID-19 Cases a Major Concern for Local Hospitals

CLARION CO., Pa. (ETY) – The surge in Coronavirus cases in the area is a major concern for local hospitals.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Nevertheless, several area hospital systems have provided updates to reassure the community they are prepared.

Butler Health System announced last week that Clarion Hospital implemented Phase One of its Surge Plan, as the facility reached its capacity for Intensive Care Unit beds due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.

“Surge plans throughout the system allow for beds to be added as necessary,” Clarion Hospital Director of Marketing Julie Kunselman told exploreClarion.com.

BHS’s Surge Plan includes the conversion of Butler Memorial Hospital’s Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) to critical care use, adding 15 ICU beds, and suspending non-emergent, elective surgeries, and procedures that require an inpatient stay.

Kunselman noted that patients are also being transferred within the system as capacity permits.

The surge plan also includes the temporary reassignment of nurses from various areas of the organization to the areas of greatest need.

“The issue at every hospital in Pennsylvania is availability of staff,” Kunselman stated, noting that while supplies at Clarion Hospital and with Butler Health System are adequate, staffing remains a concern.

So far, Clarion Hospital has been able to meet its staffing requirements. However, the ongoing surge in cases is still a cause for concern, Kunselman reported.

“The community must do its part in preventing virus spread, hence helping to keep healthcare workers healthy and able to care for patients.”

That sentiment was echoed during a UPMC Healthcare news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“We need our health care workforce to stay healthy so they can continue providing care for our communities,” said Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology.

Senior Vice President Leslie Davis reported that UPMC has brought in nearly 200 nurses in the past week to provide additional staffing and have also expanded the hours of all flex-time staff to meet the needs of the communities they serve.

UPMC has also shortened the quarantine period for employees from 14 to 10 days and is looking at the possibility of shortening it further to just seven days as new research shows a major reduction in viral shedding after the first seven days.

Davis also noted that they have found opportunities to add additional beds across the system, as needed.

“If necessary, we are able to flex up the number of beds, both medical and intensive care beds, to meet the needs of all of our patients,” Davis said.

When speaking about bed capacity, there seems to be a misconception about how many COVID-19 patients require Intensive Care, Davis noted.

“We are not taking care of the majority of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units. They don’t require that,” Davis said. “Today, we have about 25 percent of all of the COVID-19 positive patients across UPMC in intensive care beds. But that means 75 percent of them are in regular beds, and we have close to 6,000 beds at UPMC, and I think 20 percent of them are now filled with COVID patients. So again, those broad numbers give you a sense that there is no need to feel nervous or anxious. We are not overwhelmed with this virus.”

Davis did go on to note that UPMC has not had to resort to such measures as mandatory overtime or postponing vacation time for employees but has had a large number of employees who have been voluntarily working overtime hours.

“We have had people who have volunteered to take extra shifts and who have volunteered to work at other sites within our hospitals.”

Penn Highlands Healthcare System also offered an update on Tuesday afternoon.

Like with each of the other hospital systems, staffing was an issue that came up more than once.

According to Penn Highlands Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman, nursing staff who work in the administration have begun stepping in taking shifts in patient care, which has alleviated some of the strain.

Shaun Sheehan, Corporate Medical Director of Emergency Services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, reported Penn Highlands currently has 50 to 60 ICU beds and noted that more could be added, if necessary. He also reported the system has 40 ventilators but has an equal number of anesthesia machines that can be converted to ventilators if needed.

The facility is currently delaying placing patients on ventilators, though, as they have had increased success with other methods, including bi-pap machines, according to Sheehan.

Under the updated guidelines from the CDC, quarantine periods have been shortened, which is also helpful for staff returning to work after quarantine, Sheehan said.

However, Sheehan also said that staffing amid a pandemic remains a concern.

“Our biggest concern is keeping staff safe to care for patients,” Sheehan added, noting that if too many staff members are unavailable due to becoming sick or having to quarantine, it will reduce the number of patients that can be cared for.

“We plan for it and do everything we can, but we also need the help of the community.”

Sheehan specifically encouraged people to continue to practice mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand washing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 to prevent area hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Sheehan went on to explain exactly what hospital diversion is and the reasons it can occur, which are varied and include far more than just the ongoing pandemic situation. He noted diversion status is mainly used to divert during a surge at an emergency room.

A hospital on diversion status will keep in contact with 9-1-1 Centers and Emergency Medical Services to direct ambulances to another hospital, but if a patient is unstable, they will be taken in at the nearest hospital, regardless of the diversion status, Sheehan noted.

Much like UPMC, Penn Highlands has the benefit of being a larger hospital system that can share resources and support between locations and can convert additional areas in some facilities to care for more COVID-19 patients, if necessary, according to COO Norman.

