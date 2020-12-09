A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

