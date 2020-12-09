Arvella M. McCune, 90, of Franklin, passed away late in the morning on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at The Caring Place.

Born July 27, 1930, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of George and Mary (Slagle) Gillingham. On June 5, 1948, she married the love of her life, Wylie E. McCune, Jr., whom she shared over 50 wonderful years of marriage with; he preceded her in death on June 26, 2004.

Devoted to her family, Arvella spent most of her days tending to her home and her children. She was also a member of the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church and like attending church services.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sandra “Sandy” Klaesges of Punta Gorda, FL; her grandson, Darin Klaesges and his wife, Gloria, of Massachusetts; her four granddaughters, Jennifer Lowe, Tammie Dotts, Carrie Ballinger, and Wendy Clark; her several great-grandchildren; her several great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Richard Gillingham of Manitou Springs, CO.

In addition to her parents and husband, Arvella was preceded in death by her two daughters, Patricia McAbee, and Karen Monahan; her three brothers, Ed, Art, and Robert Gillingham; and her sister, Ruby Foster.

In keeping with the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

A private graveside service was held for Arvella by her family at Cochranton Cemetery, with Rev. Brad Riddle, pastor of the Atlantic Avenue Church, officiating.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

