Arvond W. Varner

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Arvond W. Varner, age 84, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence on December 7, 2020.

Born in Clarion on June 16, 1936, to the late Bernard and Elsie (Shirey) Varner.

Mr. Varner served his country in the United State Army. He worked for Pullman Standard for 17 and a half years. He was a member of the American Legion, JSM Ministries and Church of God.

Arvond is survived by his son, Donald (Brenda) Varner of Rimersburg; sister, Catherine Snyder of Campbell, OH.;4 grandchildren, Missy, Lisa, Jessica and Donald Jr., Varner. In addition, 5 great-grandchildren, Serena, Natatie, Layla, Olive and Kameryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Thelma (Best) Varner; and sister, Bonnie Varner.

There will be no public visitation.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


