Clarion County Commissioners Announce Liquid Fuels Grants Awarded

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Like Santa Claus, Clarion County Commissioners award liquid fuels grants but once a year. Tuesday was Christmas for Clarion County municipalities as commissioners awarded $113,950.00. Some will not get what they ask for this year.

Liquid Fuels funds from the Commonwealth are based on gasoline and diesel taxes, and since travel has decreased during COVID-19 and shutdowns, the amount of money for liquid fuel grants has also decreased.

Commissioner Ed Heasley said the county received requests totaling $811,000.00.

“We had 40 municipalities apply for 19 projects,” Heasley said. “We had $113,000.00 to provide. We did a good job of allocating the funds.”

The following County Aid Liquid Fuels were awarded:

• New Bethlehem Borough – $27,000.00 for Paving Project;

• Sligo Borough – $8,450.00 for Drain Inspection, Cleaning, and Repairs Project;

• Strattanville Borough – $20,000.00 for Street Paving and Drainage Project;

• Farmington Township – $23,000.00 for Road Day Lighting Project;

• Beaver Township – $9,000.00 Culbertson Road Box Culvert & Paving Project;

• Highland Township – $6,500.00 for Daylight Bigley Drive Project; and

• Piney Township – $20,000.00 for Seal Coating and Asphalt Binder Project.

Commissioners also agreed with Clarion University for Clarion County to provide 9-1-1 emergency dispatch services for wireline and wireless calls route routed to the Clarion County 9-1-1 Center. The five-year agreement from December 1, 2020, to December 31, 2025, covers 48 hours per week with a fee of $150.00. The fee will be paid to the county’s 9-1-1 budget.

“Coverage will be a range of 48 hours a week, basically midnight Friday night until midnight Sunday nights,” explained Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers.

“Normally, they have their own dispatch office on campus, and they dispatched their own officers during events. We will take those calls, plus we will dispatch their officers. We’ve done it regularly for them for years if they would have a technical glitch or something. We’ve always been their backup.”

In other business:

• Issued a proclamation honoring the Clarion Area Volleyball Team and their recent win of the State Volleyball Playoffs.

“They won the state championship back on November 21st by defeating Marion Catholic in straight sets,” said Brosius. “I might add wasn’t even close, and that was in Mechanicsburg, they lost only one set all year, so congratulations to Coach Campbell and the 2020 volleyball team at Clarion. They did a fantastic job this year.”

• Commissioners agreed with Meley Engineering Corporation to provide engineering and consulting services at the cost of $102.00/hour.

“For the start, at least, it’s going to be for the bathrooms over in the courthouse and for design and drafting services,” said Commissioner Wayne Brosius. “He will be obtaining building permits and things like that, and they’re also going to help with the design and layout of the new benches for the main courtroom.”

• Approved the reappointment of Carol Scott to the Board of Directors, Clarion County Housing Authority to a term of 1/1/2021 to 12/31/2025.

• Approved the reappointment of Eugene Metcalf as Farmer Director with the Clarion Conservation District for the term of 1/1/2021 – 12/31/2024.

• Hired Cejae Wyman for the position of Assessment Assistant. Part-Time, no more than 29 hours/week. Salary: $12.00/hour. Effective Date: 12/2/2020 – 1/29/2021.

• Approved the Transfer of David Blum from Park Ranger to Maintenance Helper. Full-Time, no more than 29 hours/week. Salary: $11.78/hour (to receive a 2.5 percent county annual raise after 90 days probation period). Effective Date: 12/7/2020.

• Next Work Session on Tuesday, December 15th, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. via ZOOM.

• Commissioner/Salary Board meeting set for Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. via ZOOM.

