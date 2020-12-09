Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Red Potato and Egg Salad

Make tomorrow’s lunch special with this flavorful salad!

Ingredients

5 pounds medium red potatoes, halved

5 hard-boiled large eggs, chopped



1 celery rib, finely chopped1/2 medium onion, finely chopped1-1/2 cups mayonnaise1/4 cup sweet pickle relish3 tablespoons sugar2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes2 teaspoons prepared mustard1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon cider vinegar1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Place potatoes in a large kettle; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook until tender, 15-20 minutes. Drain and cool. Cut potatoes into 3/4-in. cubes.

-In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, eggs, celery and onion. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Pour over potato mixture and stir gently to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight.

