Clarion County Reports 45 New COVID-19 Cases; Two Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Wednesday, December 9, Clarion County reported 45 new coronavirus cases bringing the county’s total to 1,411.

Neighboring Forest County reported two new cases, bringing their total to 141.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/09/20 – 8,703



12/08/20 – 10,17012/07/20 – 6,33012/06/20 – 8,63012/05/20 – 12,88412/04/20 – 11,76312/03/20 – 11,406

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 2180 41 2221 50 Butler 5530 172 5702 104 Clarion 1366 45 1411 11 Clearfield 2341 79 2420 23 Crawford 2630 101 2731 36 Elk 720 26 746 9 Forest 139 2 141 2 Indiana 3044 50 3094 62 Jefferson 1188 55 1243 9 McKean 859 35 894 5 Mercer 3800 110 3910 62 Venango 1315 101 1416 12 Warren 568 62 630 2





The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 9, that there were 8,703 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 445,317.

There are 5,561 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,160 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, there were 220 new deaths reported for a total of 11,762 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 24,965 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,972,594 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,983 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,585 cases among employees, for a total of 48,568 at 1,363 distinct facilities in 66 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 16,021 of the total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.