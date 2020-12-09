Clarion Hospital Reports 56 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths Since Monday; Butler Health System Preparing to Receive Vaccines

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 56 new positive COVID-19 tests and three deaths since their last report.

The previous report was released on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Wednesday, December 9, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 12/08/2020: 9530

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 8022

Positives: 1134

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 12/08/2020: 29725

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 12451

Positives: 1294

Hospital Inpatients. As of 12/09/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:

20 patients. 1 suspected. 19 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Clarion Hospital reported the following deaths to the Department of Health: one death on December 7, 2020, and two deaths on December 8, 2020.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

54 patients. 0 suspected. 54 confirmed. 14 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital reported the following deaths to the Department of Health: two deaths on December 8, 2020, and one death on December 9, 2020.

VACCINES EXPECTED TO ARRIVE SOON

According to a release from Butler Health System, BHS has been notified that it should expect to receive a distribution of the Pfizer vaccine, pending FDA emergency use authorization (EUA), which is expected very soon.

The release states it is anticipated that Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital each will receive an initial 975 doses, to be used for healthcare workers.

The physician-led BHS COVID-19 Steering Committee will assimilate and interpret all available legitimate vaccine information and make recommendations that should be considered by anyone eligible to receive the vaccine.

Frontline bedside caregivers will be given the highest priority for vaccination. However, the vaccine will not be mandatory.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

ALWAYS:

– Protect yourself and those around you: WEAR A MASK.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid large events and mass gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

· The specimen collection site in Clarion has been relocated to the site of the former Kmart Garden Center located at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

· The specimen collection tent across the street from BMH has been relocated to 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

BHS Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

