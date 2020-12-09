Clarview Facility to Work With National Guard to Curtail COVID-19 Outbreak

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will be working with the Pennsylvania National Guard to curtail a COVID-19 outbreak.

The National Guard, which met with facility administrators on Monday, will support multiple areas, including food service, cleaning and disinfecting, hands-on assistance with caring for residents, and additional training.

This past weekend, Clarview officials met with the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program (RRHCP), one of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 initiatives to assist long-term care communities, and was offered the opportunity to work with the National Guard.

Clarview reported 47 residents and 37 staff with positive COVID-19 test results as of December 8, 2020. Residents are segmented into safe zones within the facility, and employees with active illnesses are not working.

The Centers for Disease Control identified Clarion County with a positivity rate of 14.6% from the reporting period of November 19, 2020, to December 2, 2020, which places the county in the cautionary Red Zone. Health experts have said infections within care facilities become extremely likely as community transmission rises in the region.

“Clarview is taking this situation very seriously, and we are grateful for the National Guard’s assistance,” said Clarview Administrator Alison Mills Monrean.

“This pandemic has affected many care facilities. We will continue to take extensive efforts to protect our residents and staff members. Clarview’s primary goal is to give staff and residents our utmost support.”

Country Springs Personal Care for Independent Seniors, a neighboring facility, had zero active resident cases as of December 8, 2020.

“Please know both the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Country Springs extend our most sincere gratitude to residents, their families, and staff. We will provide vigilant attention to those in our care and navigate these unprecedented times,” Monrean added.

For more about Clarview’s COVID-19 policies, please refer to https://www.clarviewnursing.com/covid-19-updates.

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has provided quality care and services to the community for four decades.

