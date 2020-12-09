Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum, 85, formerly of Franklin and also a resident of Marion, Ohio, for several years and most recently of Dempseytown, PA, died Monday, December 7, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Ohio.

Born, February 2, 1935 in Franklin, she was the daughter of Fred and Marie Francisco Prichard. She married J. Edward Baum on February 20, 1965 and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2019.

She was a 1953 graduate of Oil City High School and also the Erie Infants Home and Hospital in 1955 being in the top 98th percentile of the class. She also worked at the Oil City Glassplant and the Oil City Diner. However, being a wife, mom and homemaker was her favorite job.

Joyce enjoyed crocheting towels, playing all types of games, jigsaw puzzles, and helping at Barber’s Orchard.

Survivors include her children, Laurna Harry (Tim) of Cochranton, Kevin Baum (Tracy) of Yacolt, WA, and Anita Rowe (Adam) of Lima, OH. Step children, Judy Carbaugh of Noblesville, IN, John Baum of Hanford, CA, and Sally Gegogeine (Greg) of Noblesville, IN. 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. A brother Dr. Loren Prichard (Linda) of Erie, a sister, Darlene Barber (Gary) of Dempseytown, a dear niece and caregiver Stephanie Barber and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Leon and Ken Prichard and a granddaughter, Esther Harry.

Friends and family will be received at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton, on Friday, December 11, 2010 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm when the Rev. Sonja Shirley will conduct a Celebration of Life Service. CDC guidelines for Covid will be followed.

Interment will be in Peters Cemetery.

