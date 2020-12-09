On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, Mildred Della Dawson, loving wife, and mother of three, passed away at the age of 92.

“Millie” was born October 9, 1928, in Distant, PA to Mary Michiline and Ernest Clemens. Mildred was the oldest of 6 children. She married Donald Allen Dawson in December 1948. She and Donald had three children, Cindy Dawson-Shaffer, Allen W. Dawson Sr., and Melissa Dawson-Boozer.

Millie had amazing work ethic and a servant’s heart. Her career spanned from custodial work at the New Bethlehem Theater, New Bethlehem Bank, and the Redbank Valley Elementary School. She was also a cafeteria worker for the Redbank Valley Elementary School and a cook for various local restaurants which allowed her to share her love of cooking and baking. She was well known by family and friends for Italian cuisine involving her special spaghetti sauce and sweet treats. In the little spare time she had between working, she enjoyed bowling, singing in the choir, and volunteering for fire department and church organizations.

She is survived by her children, Cindy S. Shaffer, Allen W. Dawson (Karen), and Melissa A. Boozer (Kenneth); grandchildren, Kari, Donnie, Cathy, Charles, Jennifer, Allen Jr., Angie, Amanda, Michael, and Justin; and great-grandchildren, Cody, Corben, Raegen, Mackenzie, Reese, Sydney, Jack, David, Londyn, and numerous extended family members.

Millie is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Ernest Clemens; husband, Donald; granddaughter, Michelle Dawn; step-daughter, Darlene Dawson-Neal; son-in-law, Lonnie “Sam” Shaffer; her sisters, Mona Henry, Louise Snyder, and their husbands; her brothers, Richard “Richie”, Eugene “Genie”, and Jerry Clemens; nephews, Kelly, Kevin, and Dan; and sister-in-laws, Gladys Hetrick and Florence Bish.

Millie was most passionate about her family. She was the matriarch for generations and touched each of their lives in a special way. She enjoyed every minute she could with them. She was innately good, selfless, with a kind-heart that came naturally to her. Her devotion and model of strength and courage were an example for us all. This great woman will be forever remembered and loved as a devoted and unconditionally loving human being.

Family and friends will be received Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. James Swogger officiating.

Interment will be held in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery.

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, all visitors are required to observe the current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH, and PA Gov. Wolf .

Online condolences may be sent to Millie’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.