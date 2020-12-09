Missing 85-Year-Old Venango County Man Found Safe

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an 85-year-old Venango County man who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe.

Police say Donald E. McNellie, of Titusville, was found safe on Wednesday, December 9.

It was earlier reported that McNellie had last been seen in the Cranberry area near Meadow Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8.

