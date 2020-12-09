New Bethlehem Borough Mayor: We Do Not Intend to Shut Down Local Businesses

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – New Bethlehem Borough Mayor Gordon V. Barrows issued the following statement on Monday, December 7:

New Bethlehem Borough Council and the Office of Mayor Gordon V. Barrows wish to keep the general public informed by transparently sharing how we’ve been taking action to address the community’s concerns regarding the recent increase in COVID-19.

First, our heart goes out to the family, friends, and neighbors who have recently lost loved ones or who are currently struggling to survive. Our sincerest and heartfelt prayers are with you and your families during this time.

Secondly, our office has been in routine communication with our county, state, and federal health representatives, and government authorities, all who are actively monitoring the situation across our region, and taking swift action where necessary. We have also been in communication with our local nursing homes and elderly-care facilities, all of whom are taking the necessary health and safety precautions.

Thirdly, our office has received a number of requests to shut down local businesses, churches, and other establishments, while taking more restrictive action. At this time, we do not intend to enforce such restrictive action, but we do strongly encourage our local community to follow DOH and CDC guidelines/requirements. We ask that you please respect and support local businesses, churches, and other organizations who have independently, and temporarily chosen to close their doors or limit foot-traffic – many of them are small family-operated businesses.

Fourth, we’ve been working with our local first responders and emergency medical services to ensure they have access to the proper PPE, and any other necessary resources. With the recent news reports of our local hospitals and EMS reaching capacity, we cannot emphasize enough to please ensure you are taking every precaution possible to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.

Lastly, please be reminded you may contact our office with any questions or concerns as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Follow us on social media and our website for the latest news and important announcements @NewBethlehemBoro.com or 814-275-2003.

We greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we work together to overcome this challenge in our community, and throughout the world.

Stay Healthy. Stay Safe. God Bless.