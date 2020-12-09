 

Paul Eugene Kapp

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5fcfd9729bbd2Paul E. Kapp, 77, of Lamartine passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Born April 1, 1943, in Shippenville, Paul was the son of the late John and Pauline Kapp.

On September 28, 1963, Paul married Eleaner Diane Ashbaugh who survives.

Paul was a graduate of Keystone High School. He worked for Fulton Forest Products as a sawyer for over 40 years before retiring.

Paul was a Past Master of the Edenburg Lodge 550. He attended church at the Providence Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, canning, hunting, being with his family and making turning wooden pens on his lathe for his friends and family.

Along with his wife, Paul is survived by his children Marla (Dave) Black of Prattville, AL, Paula (John) Keels of Decatur, GA, Jarrod (Amy) Kapp of Shippenville and Justin Kapp Carmichaels, his grandchildren Davy (Dawn) Black of Punxsutawney, Jeremy (Amber) Clover of Knox, Tyler (Karen) Kapp of Nineveh, Nicholas Black of Prattville, Victoria Carpenter of Imperial, Ashley Kapp and Emma Kapp both of Carmichaels and his great grand children Maelee, Willow and Stella Kapp. Also surviving are Paul’s siblings Marlene (Robert) Underwood of Big Spring TX, Karen (Loren) Amsler of Venus, Roxanne Kahle of Clarion, Edythe (James) Obenreder of Marble, and Glendene (Nathan) Heidleberg of Midland TX.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, a brother John A. Kapp and several brothers and sisters in law.

Due to Covid restrictions there will be no public visitation and the family will hold a private funeral service. Interment will follow at the Cedarview Memorial Park.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


