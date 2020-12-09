Parker “Park” M. Matthews Jr, 91, of the Caring Place in Franklin passed December 7, 2020.

Park was born October 12, 1929 in Erie, he was the son of the late Parker M. Matthews Sr and Vivian McKean Matthews.

Park married Doris Montgomery on June 4, 1949, she passed away May 12, 1985. Together the couple had three children, Mike, Michelle and Shawn.

Park retired from Penn Dot as a supervisor for Venango County. Prior to working for Penn Dot, he was employed at Oil City Sand and Gravel. He and his crew were in charge of obtaining materials for road base. He and his wife also owned and operated Park’s Gun Shop in Clintonville for several years.

Park loved to dance. He started square dancing and later took ballroom dancing classes. He was a member of the Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club. He wintered in Florida while his health permitted. Going to get breakfast in the golf cart was one of his favorites things to do in Florida. Park never passed up a good piece of pie either. Park was a avid hunter as well.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his children Mike Matthews of Kennerdell, Michele Mlakar and her husband Roy of Pittsburgh and Shawn Matthews of Georgia. His grandchildren Jared Matthews and his wife Emily, Cody Matthews and his wife Stephanie, Dakota Matthews and Sarah Confer, Jordan Matthews, Emily Matthews, Brandon Mlakar and his wife Amy, Mara Yancoskie and her husband Adam, Logan Mlakar and his wife Hannah, Caleb Mlakar, Nicole Matthews, Skylar Matthews, Emma Matthews and Madison Matthews. His great grand children Grace, Max, Luca, Jayden, Aubrey, Mason, Lucas, Ella, Landon, Jace, Liam, Leielle, Roman, Alayah and twin girls arriving any day. Park’s two sisters Melanie McGinnis and her husband Dennis of Cooperstown and Janet Moyer and her husband Jay of Florida.

Park was preceded in death by his parents, wife, his granddaughter Tiffany Matthews and two sisters Nancy Sutton and Patricia Campbell.

Funeral service will be private. The Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, Harrisville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.