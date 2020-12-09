Patricia A. Shreffler, 92, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Patricia was born on February 1, 1928 in Oil City to the late Floyd and Anna M. Turk Daugherty. She married Wayne B. “Mike” Shreffler on June 8, 1946 in Oil City. He preceded her in death on June 17, 1984.

She attended Oil City High School.

Patricia was a homemaker and enjoyed going for long car rides, spending time with her family especially her great grandchildren, and had a very close bond with her great-great-grandson Gage.

She is survived by a son David Shreffler and companion Rhonda Eck of Spartansburg; two daughters, Kathleen Galmish, and Pam Ames and husband Carl both of Pleasantville; five grandchildren, Mark Ames, Shane Shreffler, Alex Shreffler, Todd Galmish, and Chris Galmish; eight great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; brother Mike Daugherty and wife Marge of Seneca; and two nephews

Patricia was preceded in death by an infant son Larry Shreffler; a son in-law Ronald Galmish.

No public calling hours will be observed. Interment will be at Plummer Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society 2115 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16508 or donate3.cancer.org.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.