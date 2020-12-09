Pauline L. Burns, 90, of Sligo, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 8, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born on April 7, 1930, in Rimersburg; daughter of the late Phillip J. and Frances E. Hosey Smith.

Pauline was married to Everett F. Gilhousen, Robert J. Elder, and Richard C. Burns, who all preceded her in death. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Pauline was of the Protestant Faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her cats.

Pauline is survived by her two sons, Frederick “Butch” Gilhousen of Indiana and Barb Gilhousen of Clarion and Thomas “Tod” Gilhousen and his wife, Kathy, of Rimersburg; two step-daughters, Colleen Thomas and Michelle Applequist; her grandchildren, James and his wife, Cindy, Susan and her husband, Cory, Barry, Brooke, Matt and his wife, Jennifer, and Angie; and her great grandchildren, Jadyn, Kian, Sharae, Lilie, Trenton, Avery, Noah, and Landon. Pauline is also survived by her siblings, Jean Corbett, Larry Smith and his wife, Cheryl, and Eleanor Painter, and a very close friend, Deb McDowell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, two sisters, Dorothy Craig and Vivian Moore; a brother, Donald Smith; her step-son, Richard Burns; and a brother-in-law, Robert Corbett.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. A private family funeral service will be held at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg with Rev. Larry Piper officiating. Live streaming of the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020. View the service via our Facebook page at Burns Funeral Homes. Interment will follow in the Sligo Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

