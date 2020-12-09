Police Release Details of Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Sigel Man

MILLSTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash involving a Sigel man.

According to Ridgway-based State Police, the incident occurred on State Route 3002 in Millstone Township, Elk County, around 5:52 p.m. on November 21.

Poice say 60-year-old Paul J. Slosser, of Sigel, was operating a 2001 Dodge RAM 1500, traveling east on Route 3002 and turning into a driveway when an unknown vehicle scraped against the back of his vehicle and then drove away.

Slosser was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, the other vehicle involved was described as a white truck equipped with a ladder rack.

Ridgway-based State Police released the above report on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

