Police: Woman Hits Man on Head With Glass Turkey, Kicks Him in Face

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Clarion woman who allegedly hit a man on the head with a glass turkey and kicked him in the face during a dispute.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Tiffany Nichole Divins.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:40 p.m. on December 7, at a residence on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township, Tiffany Divins was involved in an argument that turned physical with a known male victim.

During the argument, Divins reportedly hit the victim on the back of the head with a glass turkey, threw a remote at him, and kicked him in the face, causing his nose to bleed, the complaint indicates.

Divins was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:00 p.m. on December 7, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $1,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on December 15, with Judge Miller presiding.

