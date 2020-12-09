Redbank Valley School District to Remain in Remote Learning Until Further Notice

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Valley School District will remain on remote learning until further notice due to elevating COVID-19 cases.

According to Superintendent Dr. John Mastillo, the district is continuing to consider other options and what those may look like but has decided to remain on remote learning for the time being.

Mastillo told exploreClarion.com the school’s administration and board are working on considerations of when students may be able to return to in-person instruction, but it currently seems likely the district will remain on remote learning through the Christmas holiday.

Mastillo noted the administration and board are constantly monitoring and evaluating the COVID-19 numbers across the county and the district and basing their decisions on the number of cases in the local communities.

“Our first priority is always the health and welfare of our staff and students,” Mastillo said.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.