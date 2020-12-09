Say What?!: Ohio Man’s Lost High School Ring Found 53 Years Later

CANTON, Oh. – An Ohio man who lost his high school class ring while washing a car in 1967 was reunited with it, thanks to help from a man with a metal detector.

John Schick said he was 17 years old when he lost his Hoover High School Class of 1967 ring while washing a car at his parents’ North Canton home.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.