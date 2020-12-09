SPONSORED: 12 Wines of Christmas Special Continues at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery’s 12 Wines of Christmas special is continuing this week, with a new wine featured each day.
Each day a different wine will be specially priced from $9.99 to $12.99.
Check the Deer Creek Winery Facebook page daily for the Wine of the Day announcement.
December 9’s Wine of the Day is Berry Wild Sangria for $12.99. Berry Wild Sangria is a fan favorite with a blend of raspberry, blueberry, apple, and Riesling.
The Wine of the Day event initially kicked off on December 4, with Deer Creek’s Riesling on special for just $12.99.
It continued with the second Wine of the Day, Midnight Berry for $12.99 on December 5, and the third, Blackberry Bling for $12.99, on December 6.
The fourth Wine of the Day, on December 7, was Deer Creek’s Merlot for $12.99, while the fifth was Sunset Steuben for $9.99 on December 8.
Make your purchase at the Main Winery in Shippenville, or the Outlet locations in Hermitage, the Mall at Robinson, McCandless Crossing, South Hills Village, and Beaver Valley Mall.
Deer Creek wines are also available online at www.deercreekwine.com/shop. Free shipping is available online and you can get gift wrapping using the discount code “WRAPPING”.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
