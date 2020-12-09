 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: 12 Wines of Christmas Special Continues at Deer Creek Winery

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

129351854_3805036412868870_4046641519531551579_oSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery’s 12 Wines of Christmas special is continuing this week, with a new wine featured each day.

Each day a different wine will be specially priced from $9.99 to $12.99.

Check the Deer Creek Winery Facebook page daily for the Wine of the Day announcement.

December 9’s Wine of the Day is Berry Wild Sangria for $12.99. Berry Wild Sangria is a fan favorite with a blend of raspberry, blueberry, apple, and Riesling.

Berry Wild Sangria

The Wine of the Day event initially kicked off on December 4, with Deer Creek’s Riesling on special for just $12.99.

Riesling

It continued with the second Wine of the Day, Midnight Berry for $12.99 on December 5, and the third, Blackberry Bling for $12.99, on December 6.

Two-DC-Wines

The fourth Wine of the Day, on December 7, was Deer Creek’s Merlot for $12.99, while the fifth was Sunset Steuben for $9.99 on December 8.

Two-More-DC-Wines

Make your purchase at the Main Winery in Shippenville, or the Outlet locations in Hermitage, the Mall at Robinson, McCandless Crossing, South Hills Village, and Beaver Valley Mall.

Deer Creek wines are also available online at www.deercreekwine.com/shop. Free shipping is available online and you can get gift wrapping using the discount code “WRAPPING”.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.