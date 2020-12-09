SPONSORED: Carmate Trailers from J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales Are Perfect for Winter!

 

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

6trailersSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Shop at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales for Carmate Cargo Trailers that make perfect storage for all your tools and equipment!

With winter setting in, make room in your garage with a Carmate Box Trailer! Store your side by sides, tools, furniture, and much more!

Multiple Sizes and Colors in Stock!

JJ-7x16-sportster

jj-sportster

Please contact J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales at 814-226-6066, or visit them at 19821 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, PA 16254 for more information!

Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!

To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.

J&J Feeds and Needs locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175

jj-trailers-lot


