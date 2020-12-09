SPONSORED: Carrier Insurance Lists Top Two Reasons to Purchase Life Insurance
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The truth is, we don’t usually think about items such as life insurance until it is too late. Carrier Insurance is here to help.
Home:
Keeping a Home in the Family
If you are raising a family while paying down a mortgage, whatever happens, you don’t want your children to lose their home or burdened with the debt.
Purchasing a 30-year term life insurance policy to pay off your mortgage.
Final Expenses:
Are you the primary wage-earner of your family and worry about a time you may not be there anymore? You want to be sure your family isn’t burdened by funeral costs and unpaid medical bills.
What’s the answer?
Purchase a permanent life insurance policy from Erie Family Life to provide the funds necessary to pay final expenses. Feel better knowing it may help ease the pain during a stressful time for your family.
For answers to these and other life insurance questions give Carrier Insurance a call.
Carrier Insurance can help you find an Erie Family Life Insurance policy that fits into your budget and covers your needs for your stage of life. Plus, if you’re an ERIE auto and homeowners policyholder, you can save on your premiums when you add a life policy from Erie Family Life.
Give them a call today to learn more.
For more information about Carrier Insurance and all of the services they offer, call 814-226-6580 or toll-free at 800-822-9486 to arrange an appointment, or visit their website at carrierinsurancecares.com.
Carrier Insurance – “Hope for the Best, Plan for the Worst”
