State Police Remind Residents to Check on Neighbors

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

pspspPENNSYLVANIA – State police are reminding residents to check on their neighbors, especially those who may be isolated or vulnerable.

Police say a simple phone call may serve to brighten a neighbor’s spirits and provide a sense of community and reassurance in your neighborhood.

Police also wish to remind residents that if they are concerned about the welfare of a friend, family member, or neighbor, State Police can conduct a Welfare Check or refer the request to the law enforcement agency with primary jurisdiction in an area.

A directory of Pennsylvania State Police Troops can be found here.

Since the establishment of the Pennsylvania State Police on May 2, 1905, as the first uniformed police organization of its kind in the United States, PSP members have remained committed to providing the highest level of police service and professionalism for the residents and visitors of the Commonwealth.


