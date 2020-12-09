State Police Remind Residents to Check on Neighbors

PENNSYLVANIA – State police are reminding residents to check on their neighbors, especially those who may be isolated or vulnerable.

Police say a simple phone call may serve to brighten a neighbor’s spirits and provide a sense of community and reassurance in your neighborhood.

Police also wish to remind residents that if they are concerned about the welfare of a friend, family member, or neighbor, State Police can conduct a Welfare Check or refer the request to the law enforcement agency with primary jurisdiction in an area.

A directory of Pennsylvania State Police Troops can be found here.

