Clarion Hospital, UPMC Expected to Receive COVID-19 Vaccines for Workers Soon

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine should be available for local frontline healthcare workers soon.

(PHOTO: A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool.)

In a release issued Wednesday, Butler Health System said it has received notification of an incoming distribution of the Pfizer vaccine, pending Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization (EUA), which is expected very soon.

The release states it is anticipated that Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital each will receive an initial 975 doses, to be used for healthcare workers.

“The physician-led BHS COVID-19 Steering Committee will assimilate and interpret all available legitimate vaccine information and make recommendations that should be considered by anyone eligible to receive the vaccine,” according to the release.

Frontline bedside caregivers will be given the highest priority for vaccination. However, the vaccine will not be mandatory.

UPMC hospitals are awaiting thousands of doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week, according to Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC’s medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology.

While the general public will not be able to receive vaccinations in the initial phase, UPMC is optimistic that it will be able to vaccinate its frontline health care workers who wish to receive it by the end of January.

The vaccination program for UPMC’s health care workers is voluntary, and vaccinations will be made available to the public as soon as possible.

“Not only is the speed and breadth of vaccine development – including new vaccine technologies – unprecedented, so is this situation where vaccine is being distributed before regulatory review and research study publication,” said Snyder. “Therefore, before we give the first dose of vaccine, we will await Food and Drug Administration review and issuing of emergency use authorizations. Until we are satisfied that the vaccine is safe and appropriate for the people we plan to offer it to, we will not be injecting it into anyone’s arms. Speed is important, but so is safety.”

The FDA will consider Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate on Thursday and Moderna’s vaccine candidate on Dec. 17.

