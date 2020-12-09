 

Virginia “Ginger” P. (Pickren) Zimmer

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5fcfdecb89c5bVirginia P. “Ginger” Zimmer, Sandy Lake passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the AHN Grove City Emergency Department Monday morning, December 7, 2020. She was 74.

She was born in Brunswick, GA. on March 4, 1946 a daughter of the late Ulmer and M. Elizabeth (Webb) Pickren. On December 28, 1968 she married Gary A. Zimmer who survives. Ginger, as she was known to her family and friends had been a school bus driver, she then went onto work for Meeks Jewelry, New Castle and subsequently had been employed by Zales Jewelry, Grove City for over 20 years. She was a member of the Jerusalem Christian Church where she actively participated in the many church activities.

In addition to her husband Gary, she is survived by a son Derek (Mandy) Zimmer, Sandy Lake; two daughters, Yana (Alex) Canon, Sandy Lake and Galia Zimmer, Hermitage; a sister, Betty Ruth (Vaughn) Herdman, Myrtle Beach; 5 grandchildren, Madison Zimmer, Cameron Zimmer, Serozha Canon, Sasha Canon and Indy Zimmer.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the current COVID 19 concerns, a Celebration of Life for Ginger will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.snyderfh.com.


