Woman Faces Charges After Assaulting Man During Domestic Dispute

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman is facing assault charges for allegedly assaulting a man during a domestic incident at a residence in Hickory Township.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Lisa Nadeau, of Pleasantville.

According to a criminal complaint, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Stewarts Run Road in Harmony Township, Forest County, around 10:10 p.m. on December 4 for a report of a domestic violence incident.

At the scene, police spoke to a known male victim who reportedly had several bloody scratches on the left, center, and right side of his face, the complaint indicates.

The victim reported that Lisa Nadeau scratched his face. The victim stated that he then pushed Nadeau away by putting his hands under her chin to get her to stop. He noted Nadeau then called 9-1-1, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes Nadeau had no visible injuries, while the victim had multiple scratches with dried blood, including a half-inch long scratch under his lower right nostril, two quarter-inch long scratches under the center of his nose, a one-inch scratch from the bottom of his left eye to the side of his left nostril, and another small circle scratch under his left eye.

Nadeau was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller at 1:30 a.m. on December 5, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free with her bail set at $35,000.00 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on January 19, 2021, with Judge Miller presiding.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

