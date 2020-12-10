California Couple Behind Bars Following High-Speed Pursuit That Began in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A California couple are lodged in the Clarion County Jail following a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 on Tuesday morning.

Clarion-based State Police observed a black 2012 Mazda 616 making multiple traffic violations on Interstate 80 eastbound in Paint Township, Clarion County, and initiated a traffic stop around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December C8.

Police say during the stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, and a 20-mile pursuit ensued, during which the vehicle eventually crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Interstate 80 and State Route 28 in Jefferson County.

According to police, both occupants of the vehicle, later identified as 45-year-old David Vasquez, of Indio, California, and 39-year-old Jenny Hodge, of Cathedral City, California, then exited the vehicle and fled on foot for a short distance before being apprehended.

Police say Vasquez was found to be in possession of 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and was wanted in the state of California.

Police also determined that the vehicle was stolen in California.

Court documents indicate Hodge was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:29 p.m. on December 8 on the following charges:

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Harbor Or Conceal, Felony 3

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

She was lodged in the Clarion County Jail pending $15,000.00 monetary bail.

Vasquez was arraigned in front of Judge Schill at 7:10 p.m. on December 8 on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Exceed Max Speed Limit Established By 40 MPH, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Tinted Windows – Compliance With Federal Regulations, Summary

He was lodged in the Clarion County Jail pending $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on December 22.

