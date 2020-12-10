A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Cloudy, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

