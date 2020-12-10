 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, December 10, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Cloudy, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.