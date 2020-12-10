AAA: PA Gas Prices Steady; Oil Rallies to Nine-Month High

The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania held steady this week at $2.555 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.612 for regular self-service unleaded gasoline this week.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.555

Average price during the week of November 30, 2020: $2.557



Average price during the week of December 9, 2019: $2.854

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.647 Altoona

$2.588 Beaver

$2.656 Bradford

$2.583 Brookville

$2.524 Butler

$2.506 DuBois

$2.626 Erie

$2.442 Greensburg

$2.659 Indiana

$2.418 Jeannette

$2.615 Kittanning

$2.501 Latrobe

$2.647 Meadville

$2.647 Mercer

$2.297 New Castle

$2.621 New Kensington

$2.659 Oil City

$2.541 Pittsburgh

$2.317 Sharon

$2.597 Uniontown

$2.659 Warren

$2.393 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Pump prices nationwide increased on the week despite U.S. gasoline demand falling below 8 million b/d, the lowest weekly reading since June and the lowest demand reading for the week of Thanksgiving since 1997.

At $2.16, the national gas price average is more expensive on the week (+4 cents) and the month (+5 cents), but cheaper (-42 cents) compared to last year at this time.

Gains in crude oil prices (due to market optimism surrounding Coronavirus vaccines) and the OPEC decision to increase oil production next year have led to a number of states seeing pump price jumps of 3 to 12 cents this week. Last week, crude oil prices (West Texas Intermediate) reached a high of $46/barrel, a price point not seen since early March.

If this trend ends or oil prices decrease, motorists may end up seeing cheaper gas as the holidays approach. Last December the national gas price average was $2.57. One week into the month this year, the average

is $2.15.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com .

