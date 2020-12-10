Carol A. Shilling, 73, of New Bethlehem, died on Tuesday morning, December 8, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on October 25, 1947 in Callensburg, she was the daughter of the late William and Murial “Jean” (Heeter) Ritts. She was married on November 15, 1969 to, Richard L. Shilling. He survives.

Carol was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem. She worked as a cook for Mayfield Golf Course in Clarion, Chide’s and Evermore’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard Shilling, Sr. of New Bethlehem, two sons, Richard Shilling, Jr. of Seminole and Michael Shilling and his wife Angie of New Bethlehem, six grandchildren, Shawna, Hunter, Jacob, Marissa, Hannah, and Christopher, a sister, Barbara Gilhousen of Limestone, two brothers, Dennis Ritts of Louisiana and Bruce Ritts of Strattanville, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Ritts, and a brother, Thomas Ritts.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family and a celebration of life service to be held at a later date for the public.

The Alcorn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

