Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sheet-Pan Jambalaya With Cauliflower Rice

Sheet-pan dinners are always quick prep and easy clean-up!

Ingredients

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped



2 celery ribs, chopped4 ounces boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces2 fully cooked andouille sausage links, sliced4 garlic cloves, minced3 tablespoons olive oil4 teaspoons reduced-sodium Creole seasoning, divided1 package (10 ounces) frozen riced cauliflower1/2 pound uncooked shrimp (26-30 per pound), peeled and deveined2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Place the first 6 ingredients in a 15x10x1 baking pan. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning; toss to coat. Bake 8 minutes.

-Meanwhile, cook cauliflower according to package directions. Toss shrimp with remaining 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning. Add shrimp, tomatoes and cauliflower to pan; stir to combine. Bake until shrimp turn pink, 5-7 minutes longer.

