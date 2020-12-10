 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sheet-Pan Jambalaya With Cauliflower Rice

Thursday, December 10, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Sheet-pan dinners are always quick prep and easy clean-up!

Ingredients

1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped

2 celery ribs, chopped
4 ounces boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 fully cooked andouille sausage links, sliced
4 garlic cloves, minced
3 tablespoons olive oil
4 teaspoons reduced-sodium Creole seasoning, divided
1 package (10 ounces) frozen riced cauliflower
1/2 pound uncooked shrimp (26-30 per pound), peeled and deveined
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Place the first 6 ingredients in a 15x10x1 baking pan. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning; toss to coat. Bake 8 minutes.

-Meanwhile, cook cauliflower according to package directions. Toss shrimp with remaining 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning. Add shrimp, tomatoes and cauliflower to pan; stir to combine. Bake until shrimp turn pink, 5-7 minutes longer.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


