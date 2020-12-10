Clarion County YMCA Announces New Winter Programs

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has announced new programs for December, January, and February.

Program registration is available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org, at the YMCA, or by calling 814-764-3400. Payment can be made by phone. All programs are contingent upon sufficient enrollment.

CHILD WATCH—FREE FOR MEMBERS

For children ages 8 months to 7 years while you work out at the YMCA!

Child Watch is available at the YMCA facility for children ages 8 months through 7 years old, while their parents are using YMCA facilities. Parents must remain inside the YMCA. Child watch is FREE for YMCA members and just $2.00 per child/per visit for non-members. *Limited space is available and is on a first-come basis.

CHILD WATCH HOURS: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday—9:00 am—11:30 am

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday—4:00 pm—7:00 pm*

*Child Watch will end at 6:30 pm if no children are present.

CHRISTMAS COOKIE EXCHANGE

The cookie exchange will be held Thursday, December 17 at 2:00 pm. Bring three dozen of the same type of cookie and go home with three dozen of a variety of cookies. Enter to win a holiday door prize. Refreshments will be served.

Register at the front desk by December 14.

KAN JAM TOURNAMENT

Imagine throwing a disc at a black can for points and BOOM, Kan-Jam! Sign up with a partner for a one-day tournament on December 19 from 3-5 pm in the gymnasium. Overall winners will receive custom mugs and bragging rights. Sign up by December 16. Fee: $15 per team.

FAMILY CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

The Family Cornhole Tournament will be held on January 30, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Play with the family and overall winners will receive some great prizes. BYOB (Bring Your Own Boards and Bags if you have them). FREE/Members; $15/Non-member Family

HOME RUN DERBY TOURNAMENT

Slug it out for who can hit the most home runs and be crowned the next home run derby king or queen. This tournament will be played with a plastic bat and wiffleball. The Y will provide the equipment. Bring your own pitcher. Pitches will be soft tosses. Each slugger gets 3 outs each inning. An “out” is any contact on the ball that is not a home run, so swing wisely. Ages 12+. Multiple divisions for age ranges. Held Friday, February 19 at 6 pm. Cost: Free/Members; $10/Non-members.

NERF QUARTERBACK CHALLENGE

This one-day mini tournament will challenge your indoor football quarterbacking skills. Focus on throwing to a variety of different targets from short range to long bombs and crossing routes. Multiple divisions for ages 6-12, and teens. The tournament takes place on February 12 at 6 pm in the gym. Cost: $5/YMCA Members; $10/Non-members.

12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS WELLNESS CHALLENGE

Held in December—Free for Members!

Complete 12 different mini-challenges during the month of December. Challenges are designed as an extra workout to your existing routine. If you get all the workouts done before Christmas, you will qualify for a prize.

The challenge begins on December 10 and wraps up on December 24.

FREE/YMCA Members!

LAZY MAN TRIATHLON

The Lazy Man Triathlon will be held from February 8 to March 19. There is nothing lazy about this triathlon! You will have six weeks to run or walk 26.2 miles, row or swim 2.5 miles, and bike or elliptical 112 miles. Earn a t-shirt for completing the challenge! $15/Members.

ADULT SPORTS

NEW ADULT VOLLEYBALL

Adults, age 18+, will have the opportunity to play volleyball at the YMCA on Tuesdays, March 23 and 30. Volleyball allows 3 vs. 3 or 6 vs. 6. Bring a friend and practice your skills for some fun at the YMCA! FREE to Members.

NEW ADULT BASKETBALL—WINTER LEAGUE

The Winter Adult Basketball League starts on January 12th. The league runs 8 weeks, plus playoffs. The league will consist of A-league (competitive) and B-league (semi-competitive) teams. A-league runs Thursday nights, 7-9 pm. B-League runs Tuesday nights, 7-9 pm. The cost is $270 per team. Registration with full payment due January 8, 2021.

1st & 2nd GRADE BASKETBALL CLINIC

YMCA basketball is a fundamental, participation-based program for boys and girls in 1st and 2nd Grade. The program teaches introductory basketball skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting, and basic offense and defense. Skills are practiced for the first 30 minutes. The program runs Saturdays for 4 weeks. Saturdays, January 2—23; 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. $20/Members; $36/Non-members.

3rd & 4th GRADE BASKETBALL CLINIC

YMCA basketball is a fundamental, participation-based program for boys and girls in 3rd and 4th grade. Practices and games will be held Wednesdays at the YMCA. Registration is required by January 5. Wednesdays, January 6, 13, 20, 27 5:00—6:00 pm. $20/Members; $36/Non-members.

INDOOR SOCCER

Indoor Soccer for ages 6-12 focuses on the basics and fundamentals of soccer with a focus on individual skills and responsibilities. Skills will be learned through drills and fun objective scrimmages. Saturdays beginning at 9 am. Held January 2, 9, 16, 23. $20/Members; $36/Non-members.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Drop your child off with our instructors and staff for a fun-filled day of organized pool time, gym activities, exercise, lunch, and crafts. Children will have plenty of time to make a new friend and have lots of fun. This program is for children age 6-12. Register at the YMCA by December 17. Held 9 am to 2 pm; December 28, 29, and 30. $45 for all three days/Members Only.

NERF NIGHTS

Nerf Nights is a fun and organized activity for youth ages 4-12. (Youth ages 4-7 must have an adult present). Nerf Nights are held on Wednesdays in the month of February from 6-7 pm on Gym Side 2. Please bring your own Nerf gun. The Y will supply the foam darts. Pre-registration is required. Wednesday Nights in February; 6:00—7:00 pm. $5/Members; $10/non-members

YOUTH CHEER CLINIC

Learn fundamentals and skills from the Clarion University Cheer Team and CUP Head Coach Diana Brown. Participants will have the opportunity to learn cheers, routines and jumps that bring everyone together. Held Wednesdays and Saturdays in March and April.

Pre-K & K Wed/4—4:30 pm; Sat/9-9:30 am

Wed/4—4:30 pm; Sat/9-9:30 am Grades 1-2 Wed/4—4:30 pm; Sat/9-9:30 am

Wed/4—4:30 pm; Sat/9-9:30 am Grades 3-4 Wed/5—5:30 pm; Sat/10-10:30 am

Wed/5—5:30 pm; Sat/10-10:30 am Grades 5-6 Wed/5-5:30 pm; Sat/10—10:30 am

2 Day —$20/Members; $36/Non-members; 1 Day—$12/Members; $28/Non-members.

YOUTH DODGEBALL

Come be a true underdog story and have some fun with friends while remembering the 5 D’s of Dodgeball: dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge. Open Gym Dodgeball on Fridays is unstructured and is open play for the entire family (ages 6+). Fridays, January 8, 15, 22, 29 3:30—5:00 pm. Free for Members.

MICROSPORTS FOR MINIS—Ages 4-5

This fun new rotation program provides the opportunity for your child to try new sports over three months. The program is held on Monday nights from 4:00—5:00 pm at the YMCA. Register by January 10. Monday Nights; 4:00—5:00 pm. Registration Limit: 20. $40/Members; $52/non-members.

January 11, 18, 25—Soccer

February 8, 15, 22—T-Ball

March 8, 15, 22—Basketball

NEW SPORTS OF ALL SORTS

This is a rotational program for ages 6-12 that will engage children in one hour of physical activity focusing on a different sports program each week. Sports offered will be a mix of dodgeball, kickball, flag football, basketball, hockey, and/or wiffleball. All activities take place in the gym. The program runs four weeks and is held from 9:00 —11:15 on Saturdays, February 6, 13, 20, 27. Ages 6-9 meet at 9:00 am and ages 10-12 start at 10:15 am. Cost: $20/members; $36/Non-members. Limit 23 participants.

KIDS CHESS CLUB

Learn a strategic game that strengthens the mind. Chess Club is open to ages 6 and up. The program meets from 4-5 pm in the YMCA lobby, starting December 14th. Bring your own board or use ours. Cost: Free/members; $10/Non-members.

GUITAR CLUB

Bring your guitar and open jam with friends. Learn new songs and share your love of music with people like you. The program meets Tuesdays starting January 12th from 5:00-6:00 pm. In the multipurpose room. Guitar Club is for ages 12+. All experience levels are welcome. Cost: Free/members; $10/Non-members per month.

WIFFLEBALL LEAGUE—MARCH

Learn the art of wiffle. This fun league is like a backyard game of baseball except indoors with a plastic bat and wiffleball. Diamond will be set up with rubber bases around the YMCA gym. Teams will be separated each week and we’ll play multiple innings. Wiffleball is for ages 6-12 and runs Saturdays, March 6, 13, 20 & 27. Cost: $18/Members; $34/Non-members.

TEEN 3-ON-3 MARCH MADNESS BASKETBALL LEAGUE

This league will have three divisions: Teens age 13-14, 15-16, & 17-19. The tournament will be bracket-style format and games will take place Friday nights from 7-9 pm. The league will be held March 5, 12, 19, & 26. Cost: $100/team.

GET ACTIVE EARLY

An introductory 4-week fitness class for youth ages 6-9. Learn proper techniques of exercise and get plenty of physical activity. The program meets Fridays in January from 4:00—4:45 pm in the Fitness Studio. Class size is limited to 12 participants. Cost: $18/Members; $34/Non-members.

BASKETBALL HORSE TOURNAMENT

Off the wall, off the glass, nothing but net. Take your best aim at shooting the fun game of H.O.R.S.E. to the YMCA for this one day challenge. This event focuses on creatively and actively making shots against the opponent who tries to make the same shot. The first one to make the other miss five shots wins. Each miss counts as a letter in HORSE. This fun game will give you bragging rights. For ages 12+. Divisions will be separated based on age and ability. The tourney runs Friday, February 5 at 6:00 pm. Cost: Free/Members; $10/non-members.

WATER WORKOUTS

SENIOR SPLASH WITH RENEE

Activate your urge for variety. Senior Splash offers fun, shallow-water movement to improve agility and flexibility while addressing cardiovascular, strength, and endurance conditioning. Level can be easily modified and will help with balance, strength, and coordination.

Tuesday & Thursday 9:00am –9:45 am. Monthly Fee: FREE/Members; $27/non-member; $5 drop in fee per class for Non-members

CARDIO AQUA WITH SUSAN

This high energy cardio class focuses on stretching, toning, muscle strengthening, and cardiovascular exercises while using water resistance and equipment. This class is easily modified for various levels and offers a fun atmosphere. Tuesday & Friday 10:00 am – 11:15 am. Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $40/Non-members; $7 drop in fee per class for Non-members

ARTHRITIS AQUATICS

Classes are low impact, often utilize floatation aids and are tailored to support the needs of those enrolled. Ease your joints in our warm pool! The instructor is certified through the Arthritis Foundation.

Tuesdays and Fridays 12 pm—1 pm. Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $27/Non-members; $5 drop-in fee per class for Non-members

AQUA SPLASH

This energizing water workout will keep your heart rate up and your muscles moving. This class is fast-paced but easily modified for all ability levels. Join in for a great workout! Monday & Wednesday 5 pm—6:00 pm. Monday & Thursday 12:00—1:00 pm. Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $27/Non-members; $5 drop-in fee per class for Non-members.

100 MILE CLUB 2021 SWIM CHALLENGE

We’re excited to highlight our swimmers who go to great lengths in 2021! We’ll be recognizing swimmers who achieve100 miles in 2021. Those who achieve the goal will receive a 100 Mile Club long sleeve tee and their name listed on our wall of fame for 12 months. $20/Member Start: January 1, 2021. Complete: December 31, 2021 or when miles reached

100 Mile Club—6600 lengths

FOREVER WELL

Classes listed below are free for SilverSneakers and YMCA Members. Classes are $25/month for non-members or $3 to drop-in for non-members.

SilverSneakers Classic (Beginner)

Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement, and activities for daily living. Hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles, and a SilverSneakers ball are offered for resistance. A chair is available if needed for seated or standing support. Monday and Wednesday 10:30-11:20 am

Senior on the Ball (Intermediate)

For the senior who needs more of a challenge. This class includes a variety of muscular strength and range of movement activities all done while seated on a stability ball. If you prefer, you may sit in a chair rather than on the ball. Monday, Wednesday & Friday 9:30-10:20 am

Senior Strength & Stability (Intermediate)

This class is designed to increase strength, balance, coordination, agility, endurance, and flexibility. Each class consists of a full-body workout with the use of bands, hand weights, medicine balls, and your own body weight for resistance exercises. A stability ball and chair are also available if needed. Each class also includes stretches for increased range of motion and movement exercises for balance and agility. Tuesday and Thursday 9:00 – 9:50 am.

Senior Step Up (Advanced)

For the senior who needs a “step above” the Senior on the Ball class. Class includes cardio, strength, and flexibility training all in a low-impact class. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:00-9 :00 am

SilverSneakers Yoga

Move your whole body through a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction and mental clarity. Fridays 10:30-11:20 am

COFFEE CLUB

EVERY WEEKDAY, ALL YEAR—8:00 am to 12:00 pm. Free Coffee & Conversation.

ADULT CHESS & CHECKERS CLUB

Do you play chess or checkers? Join others who want to play! Tuesdays & Thursdays, 12 pm—3 pm or as arranged by players. FREE!

CARD CLUB

Card Club is held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month in the Multipurpose Room from 11:00—2:00 pm. Bring a snack to share. FREE!

MEMBER CHILI COOKOFF

Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 11:00 am. Bring a pot of chili and try to win over our member judges. The 2021 Chili Cookoff Champion goes home with a new apron, $25 in Y program bucks, and bragging rights! Pick up an entry form in the lobby in January 2021.

MEMBER LUNCHEONS

Join your friends for lunch. This winter, our members are invited to a luncheon hosted at the YMCA one Thursday a month. Members can bring their favorite side dish or dessert to share.

Luncheon dates are:

Thursday, December 10 at 12:00 pm—Comfort Casseroles— Bring your favorite casserole, bread, or side dish to share

Bring your favorite casserole, bread, or side dish to share Thursday, January 14 at 12:00 pm—Birthday Feast— It’s our birthday and we’re throwing a party. We’re serving meatball sandwiches and cake for dessert. Bring a side dish or dessert to share.

It’s our birthday and we’re throwing a party. We’re serving meatball sandwiches and cake for dessert. Bring a side dish or dessert to share. Thursday, February 18 at 12:00 pm—Chili Lunch—Warm up with a bowl of chili. Bring a side dish or dessert to share.

Bingo

Connect within the community and try and win some money! This is a great opportunity to make some new friends, have fun and enjoy playing a game. Y Bingo includes 10 games, a $50/50 raffle, and a weekly jackpot chance. Bingo meets on Wednesdays at 1 pm in the Multipurpose Room from 1—2:30 pm. Wednesdays at 1 pm; Starts January 6. Open to the Public. $10/Card.

