Crooks Helping to Spread Christmas Cheer in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Santa Claus is coming to Clarion, with a little help from Jim Crooks of FL Crooks and Co.

“Our kids need to see Santa Claus,” Jim Crooks told exploreClarion.com, noting that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on children and adults alike.

Crooks said that earlier this year, he began asking: “How can we have Santa Claus and be very safe?”

That question is what sparked his idea for a new way to allow children to interact with Santa while keeping both the children and Santa safe.

Santa will be making a special guest appearance at FL Crooks & Co. on Main Street this Friday, December 11, and Saturday, December 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. While on the sidewalk outside of the store, children and parents are invited to come and meet and greet Crooks’ visitor who will be seated in the large store window.

“We’re going to put in a nice chair, and Santa’s going to be right there. It’s really exciting.”

Crooks noted that children will be able to wave to Santa and have their parents take photos of them in front of the window “with” Santa.

“We are being as safe as we can be. We just want people to feel safe.”

“I’m really excited about it. My two grandchildren are really excited, too!”

The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry will be providing a mailbox to mail letters to Santa at his North Pole address.

Mrs. Claus and possibly one of Santa’s elves will also be in attendance, and there will be cookies for the children.

CDC guidelines for wearing a mask and social distancing will be followed.

A special note from Lydia Crooks:

Santa Claus is coming to downtown Clarion! Share the Joy of “Shopping Small”

You better watch out – you better not cry –

Better not pout – I’m tellin’ you why!

Santa Claus is comin’ to town!

Yes, you heard right! Santa will be at FL Crooks this Friday and Saturday!

Santa wants to share the message of joy and remind us of the importance of “Shopping Small.”

The whole community is enriched by shopping local, says Santa. The “multiplier effect” shows that each dollar spent in a local store brings as much as $3.50 into the local economy. The US Small Business Administration states that 65% of all new jobs in the past 20 years can be attributed to small businesses.

Along with this major economic impact, the whole community is enriched and enlivened by shopping at and supporting small businesses in your local town. “Shopping Small” contributes to a greater sense of community not to mention a cleaner environment.

Moreover, Christmas presents feel even more special when they come right from your own hometown.

So, come on out and greet Santa, remember to bring your letters to Santa, take some pictures of your children greeting Santa through the store window, and share the joy of ‘Shopping Small’ this Christmas 2020.

Merry Christmastide!

Lydia Crooks

Free Parking in Clarion Borough

Saturday, December 12, also kicks off free parking in Clarion Borough, which will have a slightly new look this year thanks to Crooks and the Destination Clarion Downtown committee.

Crooks noted that a committee member had seen how the City of Warren used printed paper bags over their parking meters last year when free parking was offered during the holiday season and wanted to bring the idea to Clarion.

The committee then began looking into bags and printing, and Glen Watson at Clarion Printing-Litho offered to print the bags for free.

Free parking in Clarion Borough will run through December 26.

Snowflake Campaign Successful!

Crooks also reported that this year’s snowflake campaign in downtown Clarion was very successful.

“The response again from the community again, for the second year of sponsoring and buying these snowflakes for downtown has exceeded my expectations.”

Crooks noted there were many more snowflake sponsorships this year, including several that were made in memory or in honor of someone.

The Clarion Downtown Committee is grateful to the following individuals, businesses, and organizations that purchased a snowflake this year:

“It’s overwhelming, and I think everyone really appreciates it, especially this year,” Crooks noted.

