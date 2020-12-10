Douglas K. Richards, 53, of Sugar Valley Lodge, Franklin, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Douglas was born in Oil City on October 12, 1967. He was the son of the late Harold Richards and Ethel Hyde Richards Minich and a step son of the late Milo “Bill” Minich.

Doug was a student and graduate of the Riverside Intermediate Unit and had been employed at the training center in Seneca. Doug was an avid truck enthusiast. As he was riding he enjoyed identifying the make and model of various tractor trailers. He enjoyed watching television, listening to music, playing bingo at Sugar Valley Lodge, and most especially the company of his mother and family.

Doug is survived by his sister, Penny I. Henry and her husband, Dan, of Harrisburg; two nieces: Kimberly Henry and her husband, Armand, of Lancaster and Melissa Henry of Harrisburg; a nephew, Zachary D. Henry of Pittsburgh; a great nephew, Griffin; his aunt and uncle, Jean and Elton Alexander of Hadley; as well as a number of cousins.

In addition to his parents and step father, Doug was preceded in death by a number of aunts and uncles.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc. of Emlenton. A private funeral service will be held at the Hile – Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rt. 257, Seneca, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Dan Myers, a retired United Methodist Pastor, officiating. Interment will be beside his mother at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Cranberry.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Richard’s name may be made to any charity that benefits mental health.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

