Driver Escapes Injury in Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say there were no injuries reported in a tractor-trailer rollover crash that occurred last Thursday on Interstate 80.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:24 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 62.4, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 22-year-old Milos Nikolic, of Chicago, Illinois, was operating a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer, traveling eastbound in the left lane when he went onto the northern shoulder of the roadway. Nikolic then attempted to re-enter the roadway and sent his vehicle across both lanes of travel, causing the truck to overturn onto its driver’s side on the south side of the roadway.

Nikolic was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Rustler Towing.

Nikolic was charged with a traffic violation.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

RELATED:

Emergency Personnel Respond to Two Tractor-Trailer Rollovers on I-80 in Clarion County

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.