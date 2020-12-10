Evelyn J. Rossey, 78, of Brookville, died early Tuesday morning, December 8, 2020 at her home.

Born in Mt. Pleasant on November 11, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Hazel Sowers Neal.

She graduated in 1960 from Brookville High School and continued her education at Dubois Beauty Academy. She operated Evelyn’s Beauty Shop in Brookville for over 30 years. She also helped run the family businesses in Clarion, Computer Products Co., C Cybernet.com and B & C Office Supply.

On September 6, 1964 at Dubois Baptist Church she married Barry Rossey. He survives.

She enjoyed flying in their Cessna with Barry and snowmobiling.

In addition to her husband she is survived by two brothers; Stanley (Phyllis) Neal and Donald “Butch” (Helen) Neal; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents are a son, Randy A. Rossey on October 12, 2007; a brother, Bradley Neal; and a sister, Esther Spangler.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 1-2PM at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Corsica. Funeral services will follow at 2PM with Rev. John Green, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Independent Cemetery, Union Twp., Jefferson Co.,Pa.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, Pa.

Family and friends may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a candle and obtain addition information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.