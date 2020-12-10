Featured Local Jobs: Class A CDL Truck Drivers, Laborers, Operators
Thursday, December 10, 2020 @ 08:12 AM
Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:
- Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing
- Laborers
- Operators
Applicant requirements:
- Class A CDL preferred for all positions, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment
- Safety oriented
- Positive attitude & works well in teams
- Good work ethic
- Ability to lift heavy material
What we offer:
- Retirement Plan
- Health & Life Insurance plans
- On the job training & certifications
- Competitive wages based on qualifications
How to apply:
- In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm
- Online – submit application via link below or visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com
https://mealyinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Employment-Application-0520.pdf
NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.
