Joy E. Faas

Joy E. (Holt) Faas, 75, of Seneca, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020.

She was born in Oil City on July 17, 1945 to the late Fredrick and Cleva (Bashor) Holt. She was a 1963 graduate of Oil City High School. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Thiel College.

Joy was a faithful follower and servant of Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Seneca Evangelical Congregational Church, where she taught Sunday School and participated in the Women’s Bible Study.

She was active in the Red Hat Society, serving as Queen Mom for many years.

Joy was the type of person who ‘never met a stranger.’ She loved to go shopping, put together jigsaw puzzles, playing games with her card club, traveling, and trips to OBX. She loved spending time with her friends and family.

Mrs. Faas was employed as an elementary teacher with the West Forest School in Tionesta for 34 years. She loved her students, and always gave them a hug at the end each day before going home.

Joy is survived by her lifelong friend and companion, Darlene Hargenrader of Seneca; Joy’s adopted mother survives, Grace Whitling of Seneca; and three children, Ken Hargenrader, Jr. and his wife Krissy of Oil City, Anna Hargenrader and her husband David Kineston of New Castle, and Eric Streeter and his wife Debbie of Washington, PA; her grandchildren, Kirklin Hargenrader, Courtney Streeter, Joshua Streeter, and Dillon, Madison, and Hemi Kineston; and her great-grandchildren, Isabella Kineston, Savannah Bradley, and Bentley Kineston.

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive, including a special nephew, Austin Seigworth of Seneca.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Linda Holt; and an aunt, Dorothy “Dapey” Nelson.

Private funeral arrangements for the immediate family will be completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A memorial service will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca E.C. Church (Youth Group), 2844 Rte. 257, Seneca, PA 16346; or to the West Forest Elementary School (Library), 22318 US 62, Tionesta, PA 16353.

To express online condolences to Joy’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

