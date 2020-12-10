 

Karen L. Miller

Thursday, December 10, 2020 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Mom 11b2Karen L. Miller, 73, of Marienville, died Saturday evening, December 5, 20020, at her home.

Born November 9, 1947 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William and Wyona Miller Diehl.

She was a graduate of North Allegheny High School.

As a younger woman her passion was boarding and working with horses, later she worked in retail.

Her survivors include a son, Paul (Monica) Miller; a grandson, Luke Miller; and seven sisters, Marsha Diehl, Sandra Diehl, Mary Diehl, Judy Bauer, Diane Green, Nancy Tritinger and Darcy Glavicky.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Due to Coronavirus recommendations and restrictions there will be no public services held for Ms. Miller.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a candle or obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


